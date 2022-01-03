ABBEVILLE — Mary Barrett Laughlin, 82, resident of Abbeville, widow of Ernest Carroll Laughlin, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her home.

Born October 7, 1939, in Abbeville, she was a daughter of the late Lonnie Lee and Allie Mae Ashley Barrett. She attended Abbeville Schools and retired from the Greenwood Mills Harris Plant.

Surviving are four sons, Allen (Ellen) Laughlin of Greenwood, David Laughlin of Laurens, Howard (Cindy) Laughlin and Randy (Sherri) Laughlin, both of Abbeville; one daughter, Janet Headrick of Abbeville; one brother, Samuel Barrett of Hodges; one sister, Emma Corley of Greenwood; twelve grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Private burial was held Monday, January 3, 2022 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Laughlin family.