ABBEVILLE — Mary Barrett Laughlin, 82, resident of Abbeville, widow of Ernest Carroll Laughlin, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her home.
Born October 7, 1939, in Abbeville, she was a daughter of the late Lonnie Lee and Allie Mae Ashley Barrett. She attended Abbeville Schools and retired from the Greenwood Mills Harris Plant.
Surviving are four sons, Allen (Ellen) Laughlin of Greenwood, David Laughlin of Laurens, Howard (Cindy) Laughlin and Randy (Sherri) Laughlin, both of Abbeville; one daughter, Janet Headrick of Abbeville; one brother, Samuel Barrett of Hodges; one sister, Emma Corley of Greenwood; twelve grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Private burial was held Monday, January 3, 2022 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.