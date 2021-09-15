Mary Ann Stroud
Mary Ann Hodges Stroud, 84, widow of Roderick Mexwell Stroud, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Hospice House.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Sloan Edward and Grace Cobb Hodges. She was retired from White’s Florist and was a member of East Side Baptist Church for 39 years, where she was a member of the Mary Harris Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Stroud is survived by her son, Dwight Allen Stroud (Amber); grandchildren, Rodger Sloan Stroud and Alexander Paul Stroud; and sisters, Sarah Nell Hodges McAlister, Edna Earle Hodges Posey and Lynda Grace Hodges Tanner, all of Greenwood.
She was preceded in death by her husband; sisters, Ina Jean Hodges Speir and Nancy Rebecca Hodges O’Dell; and brothers, William Edward Hodges and Marshall Allen Hodges.
Services will be at noon on Friday at East Side Baptist Church, with Pastor Donald Ramsey and Rev. David Thomasson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The service will be recorded and can be viewed after the service by visiting Mrs. Stroud’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
Honorary escort will be members of the Mary Harris Sunday School Class of East Side Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.
The family requests that all in attendance please follow CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to the East Side Baptist Church building fund, 1908 Highway 72-221 E, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.