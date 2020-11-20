Mary Ann Winn Riley, 84, former resident of Cobb Road, widow of W. Mel Riley, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Emerald Gardens.
Born in McCormick County, November 13, 1936, she was a daughter of the late James Carroll and Geneva Ridlehoover Winn. Mrs. Riley was a graduate of McCormick High School and Lander College and was a former instructor at Piedmont Technical College. She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a son, Jay Carroll Riley and wife Margaret of Lexington, along with four sisters, Carolyn Jackson of Aiken, Miriam James and husband Frank of St. George, SC, Gail Collier and husband Jimmy of Plum Branch and Terry Jones and husband Ira of Bogart, GA. She was predeceased by a sister, Gene Hall Proveaux.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Oakbrook Memorial with Dr. Dan Smyth officiating. The service will be recorded and will be available after 5 p.m. Monday for viewing by visiting Mrs. Riley's tribute wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com where you may also leave condolences.
Mrs. Riley will lie in state at Blyth Funeral Home Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. and at Oakbrook Memorial Park Family Center from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon for those who would like to visit and sign the guest registry.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Upstate Chapter, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Riley family.