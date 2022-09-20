Mary Ann Seastrunk Crouch, 89, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Born March 4, 1933 in Lexington, SC, she was the daughter of Theodore Albright and Mary Sue Carolyn Price Seastrunk.

Mrs. Crouch is survived by her husband, David L. Crouch; two sons, Michael and wife Amy Crouch and Luther Crouch, both of Greenwood; two daughters, Lorraine Crouch Gaede of Summerville and Elizabeth Ann Crouch and husband Richard (Skip) Blythe of Aiken; two granddaughters, Mikal (Nick) Meredith and Andie Crouch, both of Greenwood; four grandsons, Daniel (Jul) Gaede of Plant City, FL, Matthew (Megan) Gaede of the US Marines and Beaufort, SC, Thomas (Lauren) Gaede of Easley, and Damien (Marija) Crawford of the US Marines and Irvine, CA; eleven great-grandchildren, Maddox, Everett, Ellis, Ansel, Remington, Beau, Noah, Bristol, Emerson, Collins and Corie ; one sister, Barbara Jean Haskell of Burnsville, NC; and several nieces and nephews.

