Mary Ann (Heitmeyer) Charnes, 79, of the Savannah Lakes Village, wife of A.R. Charnes, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 21, 2022, while completing their "bucket list" trip in South America. She was born in Ottawa, Ohio, to Joseph and Lucille Heitmeyer.
Mary Ann was a graduate of St. Peter and Paul High School in Ottawa and attended the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.
While working for Marathon Oil Company, Mary Ann met A.R. Charnes, a Findlay College basketball player, and they began the journey of a lifetime that lasted almost 60 years.
Mary Ann was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and served as a member of the AAMC Foundation Board. She was involved in the Savannah Lakes Village and served as the president of the WGA, as well as being on a variety of boards and organizations. Mary Ann and A.R. were very active with the University of Findlay and an annual memorial scholarship was established in their names.
She spent her life giving and serving others and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Throughout this journey, Mary Ann befriended all who crossed her path, but it was her family that brought her the greatest joy. As the matriarch, she provided the foundation that binds her family together.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her brother, Gilbert Heitmeyer; and brother-in-law, Roger Goecke.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, A.R Charnes; daughters, Renee (John) Dubber and Amy (Dan) Davis; grandchildren, Tyler Suggs, Austin Suggs, Trevor Davis, Sean Davis, Stephen Davis and Emma Davis; and her great-grandsons, Lincoln, Alvia, and Hunter Suggs. She is also survived by four brothers and four sisters, Urban (Joyce) Heitmeyer of Garland Texas, Dolores Goecke, Edna (Dennis) Brown of Ottawa, Ohio, Irene (Dennis) Recker of Findlay, Melvin (Sherilee) Heitmeyer of Bluffton, Ohio, Marvin (Lorraine) Heitmeyer of Leipsic, Ohio, Arthur (Bonita) Heitmeyer of Glandorf, Ohio, and Susan (Thomas) Mutchler of New Bavaria, Ohio, as well as sister-in-law Alice Heitmeyer of Ottawa. She has three brothers-in-law: C.B. (Liz) Charnes, Greg (Nina) Charnes, and Jay (Mary) Charnes and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Harris Funeral Home, 302 N. Main St., Abbeville. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in McCormick, with Father Jacob Joseph officiating and a eulogy by Pastor Bill Reist, Church of God, Findlay, Ohio. A reception will follow in the church hall immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in memory of Mary Ann, may be sent to the A.R. and Mary Ann Charnes Scholarship Fund through mail at: Division of University Advancement, University of Findlay, Attn: A.R. and Mary Ann Charnes Scholarship Fund, 1000 N. Main St., Findlay, Ohio 45840.
www.harrisfuneral.com
