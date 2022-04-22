NINETY SIX — Mary Ann Bryant, 39, resident of Frazier Road, passed away, Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born September 18, 1982, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Martie Summer Bryant and the late Rex Carroll Bryant, Jr. Mary Ann was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and Lander University. She was employed by Buck Stove, Pool & Spa and a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her mother and a daughter, Evie Bryant, both of the home; a sister, Katie (Travis) Whatley of Ninety Six; aunts, Gwen (Butch) Attaway, Diane Summer, Gail Wood, Susan (Dale) Hill, all of Ninety Six, Pat (Keith) Simpson of Ware Shoals; Chug Bryant and Cindy Waddell, both of Greenwood; a host of cousins and special friend Alice Lawrence Arnold.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Scott Gilmer officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family is at the home on Frazier Road and will receive friends and family at the funeral home from 6-7:30 Monday evening.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul U.M.C., PO Box 66, Ninety Six, SC 29666.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Bryant family.

