Mary Allen Barnette
DUE WEST — Mary Allen Barnette, 87, formerly of Abbeville, wife of the late Ned Elder Barnette passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at The Renaissance in Due West. She was born in Barrow County, GA, to the late Charles Frederick Allen and Edna Johnson Allen.
A graduate of Winder Barrow High School, Mary participated in basketball during her years there. Later she was involved with local recreational teams. She retired from the Abbeville County School System. Mary enjoyed golf and often played with family and friends. She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Abbeville. Mary’s love for family was evident; she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Herman Allen, Thoyce Allen and Ted Allen.
Mary is survived by her two sons, Steve (Karen) Barnette of Holly Springs, NC, and Rick (Judy) Barnette of Franklin, TN; five grandchildren, Mandy (David) Hartley, Lindsey (Marc) Johnson, Jessica (Nick) Barit, McKenzie (Grant) Schumpert, and Haley Barnette; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the Harris Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Randy Taylor and Rev. Brian Arant officiating. Entombment will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Although you may not be able to join us because of current health concerns, we covet your prayers during this difficult time. The funeral service will be live-streamed and may be viewed by visiting https://www.harrisfuneral.com/obituary/Mary-Barnette.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials, in memory of Mary, are sent to Main Street United Methodist Church, PO Box 656, Abbeville, SC 29620 or to the American Cancer Society, c/o Conway Shirley, 144 Winona Church Road, Donalds, SC 29638.
