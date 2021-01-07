ABBEVILLE — Mrs. Mary Alice Smith was born to the late Wess Edward McBride and Nan Green in Charlotte, NC. On November 12, 1935. Her mother passed away when she was five years old. Thereafter, she was raised in Abbeville, SC, by her uncle and aunt, Anthony and Lula Crawford. In addition, she was given their surname and was thereafter known as Mary Alice Crawford. She was twice married first to the late Robert Henry Woods and then to the late Walter Smith.
At an early age, Mary received Jesus Christ as her Savior and became a member of Washington Street Presbyterian Church. In 2012 Washington Street transitioned into New Faith Presbyterian Church while under the leadership of Dr. Alice Ridgill.
As a longstanding member of Washington Street Presbyterian Church, Mary Alice was nominated to the position of Elder. In that capacity she travelled throughout the state, region and nation representing her church.
Mary Alice attended school in the Abbeville public school system and earned her SC high school diploma in the Adult Education Program.
She was a charter member of the Abbeville County Branch of the NAACP and the Abbeville Civic Club. She was instrumental in eliminating segregation and promoting human and civil rights in Abbeville County.
She was a retired employee of now Flexible Technologies. She was a founding member of the Flexible Tubing Employee Credit Union, which now operates as Hope South Federal Credit Union.
Her legacy is most beautifully represented in her sons and their families: Elder Robert E. Crawford (deceased), wife Linda and daughter Kimberly Y. Crawford; Pastor Danny N. Woods (deceased), wife Gloria and sons Danny N. Woods, Jr., Corey Y. Woods, and Kelvin L. Woods; Dr. Michael D. Woods, wife Marilyn, daughters Danita L. Wallace and Danielle L. Hughes, and son Dontevius J. Reid; and Pastor James C. Smith, wife Pamela, daughter Kylee C. Smith and son Wessley S. Smith. Mary also leaves 10 great grandchildren, one surviving sister-in-law: Esther Anderson (Mac - deceased) and one surviving brother-in-law: Elijah Smith (Patricia). She will also be forever remembered and cherished by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with countless friends, acquaintances, church members, and church workers.
Graveside services will be Saturday January 9, 2021 at 1p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Garden, with Dr. Alice Ridgill as Eulogist. Public viewing will be Friday January 8, 2021 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Services are entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.