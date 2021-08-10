SALUDA — Mary Joyce Adams Coleman, 85, died Monday, August 9, 2021 at her home.
Born in Greenwood County and a daughter of the late James Bernard Adams and Edna Woody Adams, she was the wife of Andrew Bradford Coleman. Mrs. Coleman received her Master's degree in Education from Clemson University and was a retired school teacher with Hollywood School, Saluda County School District 1. She was a member of Butler United Methodist Church, Woodmen of the World and the South Carolina Teacher's Association.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Andrew Bradford Coleman, a daughter, Joyce Coleman Rushton of Saluda, three sons, Andrew "Andy" Coleman (Teresa), Bernard Coleman and Bradford "Brad" Coleman (Jessica), all of Saluda, a sister, Sallie Cromer of Greenwood, five grandchildren, Andrew Rushton, Harrison Coleman, Robert Coleman, Ava Belle Coleman and Colby Smith and two great-grandsons, Cheston Smith and Easton Smith.
Mrs. Coleman was preceded in death by a sister, Edith Jones, a brother, James E. Adams, Sr. and a loving son-in-law, David E. Rushton.
A graveside service will be held 4 p.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Butler United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Bob Huggins and Rev. Lee Cothran officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. One hour prior to the service Mrs. Coleman will be place in the church sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to Butler United Methodist Church, c/o Karen Ringer, 178 Andrew Coleman Road, Saluda, SC 29138
