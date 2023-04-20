Marvin Wideman Wanda Rinker Apr 20, 2023 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BEAUFORT — Marvin Wideman, 79, of Beaufort, pass away, Monday, April 17 in Ridgeland SC.Strom Funeral Home is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood restaurateur accuses officer of excessive force Report: Man stole more than $100,000 from Greenwood church Woodruff man dies in motorcycle crash Murdaugh makes possible move to McCormick Greenwood man faces attempted murder count Latino Student Summit promotes education, career opportunities Outstanding educators from Piedmont Technical College honored Lander’s third annual Art Walk celebrates students’ creativity, passion Lander psychology students honored Fun Run at Grace Street Park Humphries speaks at DAR meeting Lander students earn top honors at Upstate Research Symposium Moore talks about ‘Life After Lander’