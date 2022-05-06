Marvin E. Sumerel, 82, husband of Elizabeth White Sumerel, died Thursday, May 5, 2022 at his home.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Ithiel B. and Ruth Hughes Sumerel. Marvin was self-employed and also served as a lay minister. He served in the US Navy and was of the Church of God faith.
Marvin is survived by his wife of the home; a daughter, Teresa A. Brooks (Charles) of Greenwood; three sons, Johnny I. Sumerel (Becky) of Waterloo, Bobby Earl Sumerel (Debra) of Chappells and Marvin Wayne Sumerel (Deborah) of Greenwood; a brother, Wayne Sumerel (Becky) of Greenwood; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Marty Dorn and the Rev. Randell Messick officiating.
The family will receive friends at the home immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
