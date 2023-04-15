Marvin Ray Kinney, 83, husband of Patricia Logan Kinney, resident of Greenwood, passed away April 14, 2023, at his home.
Born July 30, 1939, in Lincolnton, GA, he was a son of the late Joseph Paul and Sudie Meredith Smalley Kinney. A 1958 graduate of Greenwood High School, he was also a US Navy Veteran and was retired from Monsanto after 34 years of service.
A member of Harris Baptist Church, he was also an avid golfer and fisherman.
Surviving in addition to his wife Pat of the home are two sons, Derek Ray and wife Cindy Kinney, and Joseph Patrick and wife Carmen Kinney, all of Greenwood; four daughters, Lee Ann and husband Frank Haskins of McCormick, Cindy Lou and husband Chris Ashburn of North Carolina, Resa Lynn Hartley of North Carolina, and Tina Larraine and husband Floyd Cogdill; a sister, Betty Jo Smalley of Greenwood; ten grandchildren, Ben Kinney, Ashtyn Kinney, Elliott Kinney, Isabel Kinney, Steven Cogdill, Shealin Mills, Chandlier Reyes, Richard Lawson, Patrick Lawson, and Annastasia Haskins; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a sister, Myrtis Lee Smith; a brother, Curtis Kinney and a nephew, William Kinney.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 - 3:00 Monday afternoon.
Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 pm Monday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Frank Thomas and Rev. David Clegg officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Elliott Kinney, Ben Kinney, Steven Cogdill, Curtis Stewart, James Berley, Jimmy Clary and Bruce Amick.
Honorary escort will be members of the Kingsmen Sunday School Class along with Dub Brock, David and Brenda McCall, Ed and Patsy Arnold, Terry Chastine, Franchot Parnell, Marshall Kinney and the Fishing Boys, Daryl Manley, Dennis Addison, Dusty Turner and Jeff Snyder,
Memorials may be made to Harris Baptist Church Building Fund, 300 Center Street Greenwood, SC 29649.