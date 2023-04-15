Marvin Ray Kinney

Marvin Ray Kinney, 83, husband of Patricia Logan Kinney, resident of Greenwood, passed away April 14, 2023, at his home.

Born July 30, 1939, in Lincolnton, GA, he was a son of the late Joseph Paul and Sudie Meredith Smalley Kinney. A 1958 graduate of Greenwood High School, he was also a US Navy Veteran and was retired from Monsanto after 34 years of service.