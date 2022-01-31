Marvin Lyle Bradley, 78, husband of Katie Cromer Bradley, passed away January 27, 2022, at Self Memorial Hospital.
Born April 28, 1943, in Cincinnati, Ohio, at Christ Hospital, he grew up in his beloved hometown of Mt. Olivet, Kentucky. Marvin was the oldest son of the late Alva Lyle Bradley and Virginia Wiggins Bradley. Having graduated from Deming High School (1961), he attended Morehead State University (1961-1965), where he earned a B. A. in Physical Education and Health, Biology, and History and later a Rank 1 Educational Supervision Certificate (1965-1970). During his years at Morehead State, he was a member of the social fraternity The Collegiate Knights. He later earned a M. A. in Educational Administration from Eastern Kentucky University. In addition, from 1965-1975, he was the lead singer in the contemporary band The Driving Winds.
Marvin served 4 years with the US Army Regular Reserve Forces (1966-1970) and 2 years with the US Army Special Reserve Forces (1970-1972). He achieved the rank of an E-5 Sergeant.
His teaching and coaching careers spanned a period of 42 years. In Kentucky, it included 8 years at Deming High School (Robertson County), 1 year at Minerva Junior High School (Mason County), and 8 years as a principal, coach, and teacher at Augusta High School (Bracken County). It was while teaching at Augusta High School that he coached in basketball, his now most famous player the actor George Clooney. Once while living in Kentucky, he stepped away from education for two years to work in sales for the Arthur Fulmer Co.
In 1981 he moved to Greenwood, South Carolina, where he spent the next 28 years at Greenwood High School teaching biology, coaching basketball, serving as a football stadium announcer. He retired from education in 2009. During his retirement for two seasons, he served as a volunteer coach for the Greenwood High School Varsity Basketball Team under Coach Kelcey Stevens.
Kentucky Governor Ernie Fletcher commissioned Marvin as a Kentucky Colonel in July 2004 for his career dedicated to education. It is the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky in recognition of an individual's noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to the community, state, and nation. The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels is a voluntary philanthropic organization.
In addition, Marvin was a Mason, described by Reverend Joseph Fort Newton, an internationally honored minister of the first half of the 20th Century and Grand Chaplain, Grand Lodge of Iowa, 1911-1913 when he wrote that a Mason is a man who "...knows how to pray, how to love, how to hope....(who) has kept faith with himself, with his fellowman, and with his God; in his hand a sword for evil, in his heart a bit of a song--glad to live, but not afraid to die!" This quote epitomizes the essence of who Marvin was as a man.
Marvin and his wife Katie were best friends and soulmates. They taught together at Greenwood High from 1982 until Marvin's retirement. Eighteen years of marriage (Dec. 31, 2003) were God's gift to them, and they enjoyed every minute of their lives together. He was a kind and gentle soul who brought joy, love, and kindness to many people. He lived a good and full life, and he will be long remembered for his laughter and fun personality. A faithful servant to his church and a loyal supporter of his family, he loved both dearly and deeply. He was a caring, loving friend to many, both near and far. Scores of young students and athletes loved him through his years of teaching and coaching. He developed life-long friendships with many of them. From his early childhood, he was one of the most avid fans ever of his beloved University of Kentucky Wildcats, especially the basketball team. He could recall most details of their seasons and players.
Marvin is survived by his wife Katie of the home; son Justin (Ashley) Bradley of Sevierville, Tennessee; and step-son Will (Holly) Metts of Greenwood; grandson Braxton Bradley and step-grandson Fenway Metts; and sister-in-law Frances Bradley of Lewiston, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Phillip. A host of dear friends blessed him through the years.
Marvin was a life-long member of First Christian churches in Kentucky. Later, he became a member and an Elder of First Christian Church in Greenwood, SC.
The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to Marvin's faithful team of doctors in Greenwood: Dr. Kimberly Russell, Dr. Paul Kim, Dr. Jeffery Lanford, Dr. Michael Zhadkevich, Dr. Preston Turner, and Dr. Oliver Willard, as well as to his team of 3rd hall caretakers at National Health Care, Greenwood, SC. His wife Katie specifically thanks Renee Tinsley, Linda Lawton, and Amanda Long of NHC. Marvin especially enjoyed getting to know his NHC roommate the Rev. Earl McCombs. They shared a love of God, sports and westerns and the other old TV shows.
Because of current COVID concerns, an in-person Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Oakbrook Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 474 Deadfall Rd W, Greenwood, SC 29649.
