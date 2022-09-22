Marvin Jasper Turner, age 74, of Greenwood, SC, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Jasper was born in Greenwood, SC, on April 10, 1948, to the late Marvin Turner and the late Nancy Mae Turner of Ninety Six, SC. Jasper enjoyed life to the fullest. He dearly loved the Lord Jesus Christ, his family, friends, the Clemson Tigers and classic Beach Music. He began playing in beach bands in the 10th grade, a passion that continued for the next 45 years. He was a member of South Main Baptist Church.

