Marvin Jasper Turner, age 74, of Greenwood, SC, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Jasper was born in Greenwood, SC, on April 10, 1948, to the late Marvin Turner and the late Nancy Mae Turner of Ninety Six, SC. Jasper enjoyed life to the fullest. He dearly loved the Lord Jesus Christ, his family, friends, the Clemson Tigers and classic Beach Music. He began playing in beach bands in the 10th grade, a passion that continued for the next 45 years. He was a member of South Main Baptist Church.
Jasper was the founder of the Cordovans, the Accents, and the Illusions - three local Beach Bands that played for many years throughout the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. Jasper also played with "Soul Revival" and later started "Heart and Soul" which offered beach music with religious lyrics for special events and church services.
Jasper began working as a part-time sales associate with Belk Department Store in Greenwood, SC, during college. Over the next 33 years, he was promoted to increasing levels of responsibility until serving as the store manager for more than 13 years.
Jasper is survived by his wife of 29 years Deborah "Debbie" Barker Turner of the home; his children, Jason Patrick Turner (Stephanie), Casey Turner Tompkins (David), Michael James Dropps (Merci) and special daughter Jessica Bradshaw Dropps (fiancé Michael Smith); his beloved grandchildren, Liam Anthony Tompkins, Maxwell Turner Tompkins, Jet Ethan Turner, Nicholas Zaine Weisert, Roland Scott Reeves, Ian Orion Reeves, Milo James Dropps and Cora Maria Dropps; and a sister Marilyn La-Venia Young (Jerry).
He was predeceased by a son, Stephen Ryan Dropps.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon at the funeral home.
Funeral services celebrating Jasper's life will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel at Blyth Funeral Home, with Reverends Toby Frost, Hal Lane, and Kelvin Hinson presiding.
Pallbearers will be David Walton, Wayne Rogers, Vance Kennedy, Brandon Bodie, James McClendon, and Gerald Edwards.
Honorary pallbearers will be Phil Barrett and Sunny Mabe.
Special music will be provided by Amie Shuman and Elizabeth McClendon.
A private burial will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens following the service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Commons, Hospice House, and the many wonderful caregivers who have served Jasper and our family.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 or South Main Baptist Church, PO Box 1093 Greenwood, SC 29648.
