Marvin Holmes, 68, of 121 Cothran Drive, husband of Barbara Holmes, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Marion Holmes and the late Beatrice Heath Holmes. He was a Veteran for the United States Marines and a member of American Legion Post 0020.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 44 years, Barbara Holmes of the home; five sons, Marvin Holmes II of Greenwood, Martez Jesse (Tara) Holmes of Greenwood, Ralph Chaney of Clinton, SC, Omar Chaney of Greenwood, and Kahli Chaney of Greenwood; one brother, David Holmes of Mt. Rainier, MD; two sisters, Kathleen Barnes and Mildred D. Richards, both of Philadelphia; seven grandchildren, Adriana Holmes, Audrey Holmes, Aubree Holmes, Martez Holmes Jr., Lashonda Caldwell, Ralph Alexander Chaney, and Rashad Jamal Chaney; and a host of other relative and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc., conducted by Rev. Tommy Stanford. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Burial with Military Rites will be held at a later date, M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery, located in Anderson, South Carolina. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.