Marvin Culbertson

Marvin Bruce Culbertson, 84, resident of 2511 Highway 72 West, widower of Bobbie Joyce Casey Culbertson, passed away January 11, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born May 22, 1936, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late James Manuel and Mabel Hinton Culbertson. Marvin attended Greenwood High School, Piedmont Technical College and Cornell University, was a US Army Veteran, having served during the Berlin Crisis, was retired from Cincinnati Milicron and was formerly employed with A&P Grocery for 23 years, and owned and operated Culbertson's Body Shop.
A member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church, he was also a member of the Outreach Sunday School Class of the church.
Surviving are a son, Marion Thomas "Tommy" Culbertson of the home; two nephews, Carroll P. Culbertson and Mike Ellison; a sister-in-law, Shelba Casey Ellison; two brothers-in-law, June (Jeannette) Casey and Joe (Diane) Casey; four nieces, Rhonda Ellison Hughes, Karen Casey, Becky Hawkins and Rachel Hawkins; three great-nephews, Preston Culbertson, Chad Culbertson and Gene Culbertson, II; two great-nieces, Tammy Culbertson Turner and Heather Culbertson Bennett.
He was predeceased by his wife of 51 years; a son, Myron Glenn Culbertson; three brothers, James Arthur Culbertson, William "Bill" Jones Culbertson and Marion Thomas Culbertson and a niece, Eva A. Casey.
Graveside services will be conducted at Edgewood Cemetery at 2 p.m. Monday, with Military Honors, with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating.
The family is at the home on Highway 72, and will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Sunday evening.
For those wishing to make donations as memorials, please consider donating to Rice Memorial Baptist Church, 1975 Highway 72 West, Greenwood, SC 29649.
