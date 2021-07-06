ABBEVILLE — Marvin Alfred Koerber Jr., 86, of Abbeville, widower of Ann Marie Koerber, died Saturday July 3 at the Abbeville Nursing Home. He was born in Hoisington, KS, October 27, 1934 and was the son of the late Marvin, Sr. and Myrtle Allen Koerber.
Mr. Koerber was of Presbyterian faith. He always stayed active enjoying the simpler things in life to include family, music, dancing, old movies, collecting, planting, and spending time outdoors.
He graduated Amarillo High School in 1952 and was involved in leadership roles with the ROTC and practicing professional music. He attended Arizona State University and later earned a BS in Chemistry from Erskine College in Abbeville in 1970.
Mr. Koerber spent most of his professional career advancing the design, development, and application of flexible ducting and duct systems used in residential, commercial, mobile home, and industrial HVAC applications.
He was a Developing Chemist for Uniroyal in Naugatuck, CT, from 1960 to 1968. He worked with the Research and Development Engineering for Automation Industries, Flexible Tubing Division in Abbeville, SC, from 1968 to 1980, Corporate Engineering and Management at CleCon Incorporated in Cleveland, OH, and Atlanta, GA, from 1980 to 1982, and finished as Vice President, Technical Services at ATCO Rubber Products, Inc. in Fort Worth, TX, from 1982 until retirement in 2004.
He was active for many years in the HVAC industry, standards, and building code associations such as American Society of Heating Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers, Underwriters Laboratories Industry Advisory Councils, American Chemical Society, Society of Plastics Engineers, National Fire Protection Association, Canadian Standards Association, International Congress of Building Officials, Southern Building Code Congress, International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials, and the Air Diffusion Council.
In addition to his parents and his loving wife, he was preceded in death by three sisters.
Surviving Mr. Koerber are his nine children; a daughter, Marva Ann Koerber of Black Mountain, NC; eight sons, Marvin A. Koerber, III (Dee) of Abbeville, Ralph A. Koerber (Kathy) of Keller, TX, Alan W. Koerber (Pat) of Anderson, SC, Karl D. Koerber (Gail) of Greenwood, SC, Larry R. Koerber (Lisa) of Abbeville, Arthur E. Koerber of North Richland Hills, TX, Vernon S. Koerber (Dee) of Roanoke, TX and Freddy M. Koerber (Bridget) of Marlinton, WVA; a sister, Donna J. Carmack of Peoria, AZ; twenty-four grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be Thursday at Warrenton Presbyterian Church.
The families are gathering at the home of Larry & Lisa Koerber, of Abbeville.
The Koerber family extends sincere appreciation to the staffs of the Renaissance Memory Care and the Abbeville Nursing Home for all the love, care and support they have received in these last years.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Koerber may be sent to the Warrenton Presbyterian Youth Fund, 191 Watts Road, Abbeville, S.C. 29620
