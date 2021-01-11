Martha Uldrick
EASLEY — Martha Uldrick, formerly of Greenwood, age 92, wife of the late William A. Uldrick, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at her home.
A native of Anderson County, Martha was born September 17, 1928, the daughter of the late Marshall H. and Addie T. Standridge. Mrs. Uldrick was a former member of Westside Baptist Church in Greenwood.
Survivors include her granddaughter, Aimee Parker Underwood (Marty) of the home; great-granddaughter, Tiffany Underwood; great-great-granddaughter, Talyn Altop; and great-great-grandson, Tyde Parker-Martin Underwood, all of Easley. Mrs. Uldrick is also survived by a brother, Mack Standridge of Lexington, SC, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Martha is predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynne U. Parker, and Michael C. Parker both of Easley; brother, Jerry Standridge of Ware Shoals; sisters, Alma Garrett of Anderson; Hazel England of Westminster; and Doris Wilson of Taylors.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 3302 Hwy. 25 N., Hodges, SC 29653.
The family would like thank caregivers, Debbie Garrett, and Rosa Bray for their support and care over the past 15 months. The family would also like to thank Hospice of the Upstate as well.
The family will be at 112 Churchill Way, Easley, SC 29640. Flowers will be accepted.
Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Uldrick family.