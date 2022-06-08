Martha Tolbert Coats

Mrs. Martha Tolbert Coats died June 3, 2022. Services will be Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Zion Temple SDA Church, 1050 Phoenix St., Greenwood, SC. The family is receiving visitors at 4513 Cokesbury Road, Hodges, SC, and 205 Beadle Ave, Greenwood, SC (Garrett Coats).

