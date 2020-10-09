NINETY SIX — Ms. Martha Rene Watts, 74, of Ninety-Six, entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 28, 2020. Born in Chappells, SC, on October 21,1945, she was the daughter of the late Durrah Watts Sr. and the late Amie Johnson Watts. Martha joined Scurry Spring Baptist Church at an early age and attended the public schools of Newberry County. She was a graduate of Gallman High School Class of 1964. She also attended Mather Junior College in Beaufort, SC. She was preceded in death by two brothers, William C. (Josie Mae) Watts and Charles L. Watts, and a sister Virginia (Curtis) Hill. Martha was a loving and devoted mother to her son Tobias Darrell (Amy) Watts of Minneapolis, MN, and a proud grandmother of three grandchildren Madison, Conner, and Donovan. Those left to cherish Martha's fond and precious memories are: five sisters, Josephine Watts and Amie P. Watts, both of Ninety-Six, Elease (Roosevelt) Watts Robinson of Greenwood, Hazel Watts and Valeria Watts Delaney, both of Columbia; one brother, Durrah Watts Jr of Ninety-Six; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends, all whom join with the family in sharing the grief caused by her departure.
Graveside services will be noon on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Scurry Spring Baptist Church Cemetery in Chappells, conducted by Rev. Scurry. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing.