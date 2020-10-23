Martha Faye Bonner Pruitt, 91, of Folly Farm Road, widow of Robert Victor Pruitt, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Lincolnton, GA, she was the daughter of the late William Wesley and Rheunette Silvey Bonner. She was a graduate of Lincolnton High School and retired from Parke-Davis. Martha was a faithful member of Greenwood First Assembly of God Church, where she had been a member for 65 years.
She is survived by her children, Sammy Pruitt (Lisa) and Terri Hozey (Bill), both of Greenwood; grandchildren, Bonner Abercrombie (Josh) of Greenwood, Chad Pruitt (Christie) of Simpsonville, Jason Hozey and Cody Pruitt (Kayla), both of Greenwood; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Caitlyn Pruitt, Eliza, Olivia and Nolan Pruitt.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph Bonner, John Wesley Bonner and Wiley S. Bonner.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Stephen Miller officiating. The service will be recorded and may be viewed later by visiting Martha's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may be left for the family.
Honorary escort will be her grandsons, Chad, Jason and Cody, along with Watson Goldman, Ronnie Lewis and Bobby Fernandez.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Monday from 1 - 2:30 p.m.
The family is at the home of Terri and Bill Hozey, 101 Forest Park Drive, Greenwood.
Memorials may be made to Greenwood First Assembly of God, 607 Highway 72 Bypass NW, Greenwood, SC 29649.