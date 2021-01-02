ABBEVILLE — Martha Nickles Thompson, 89, of Abbeville, wife of the late Harold Thompson, died Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. She was born in Abbeville County to the late David Calvert Nickles and Margaret Anderson Nickles.
Martha, a talented seamstress, owned and operated Martha's Draperies for many years. She enjoyed working in her yard, keeping it in pristine condition. Martha was a member of First Baptist Church in Abbeville and the Loyal Workers Sunday School Class. She loved her family unconditionally and time spent together was always special.
In addition to her husband and parents, Martha was preceded in death by a son, Mike Thompson; a brother, David Larry Nickles; and a sister, Jean Nickles Thompson.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sandy Thompson, of Abbeville; her grandchildren, Jennifer Hall (Speedy) and Chris 'Craw' Thompson, all of Abbeville; a sister, Frances Smith, of Simpsonville; a brother, Harry Nickles (Elsie) of Hodges; two great-grandchildren, Aedan and Kyler; and a wide circle of extended family and friends.
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in Long Cane Cemetery with Rev. David Green officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Those wishing to pay their respects may visit Harris Funeral Home on Monday, January 4, 2021 between the hours of 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Martha, may be sent to the American Cancer Society, c/o Conway Shirley, 144 Winona Church Rd., Donalds, SC 29638; First Baptist Church, PO Box 825, Abbeville, SC 29620 or Hodges Presbyterian Church, PO Box 99, Hodges, SC 29653.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Thompson family.