PIEDMONT — Martha Mildred Williams Brown, 86, of 109 Bentz Road, widow of Willie B. Brown, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Piedmont Southern Oaks. Born in Greenwood County, she was the daughter of the late Willie David Williams and the late Martha Jane Nelson. She was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church and she is preceded in death by two children, Leslie Williams and Janie Lou Williams; two brothers, Willie Rufus Williams, and Robert Williams; and one sister, Barbara R. Childs.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, John Leonard Williams of Brooklyn, NY; two brothers, James D. (Tina/Earnestine) Williams of Simpsonville, SC, and Larry K. Williams of North Charleston, SC; three sisters, Marion Williams Carter of Hollywood, SC, Thelma Jane Williams of Walterboro, SC, and Lillie Williams Akali of Greenville, SC; three grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; ten great great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. conducted by Rev. Arthur Kemp. Viewing will be held 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Burial will follow at Mt. Herman Baptist Church Cemetery. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.