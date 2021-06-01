Martha Mahon
HONEA PATH — Martha Hester Hall Mahon, 91, formerly of Sherwood Ave., widow of the late J. L. Mahon, died Monday, May 31, 2021 at NHC Greenwood.
Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late John Evans and Grace Isabell Gambrell Hall. She was a member of Honea Path First Baptist Church. She was formerly employed by Honea Path Shirtmakers, was retired from The Torrington Company and was active in her church and community.
Surviving are her daughter, Ann Berry (Hunter) of Ninety Six, a brother, Horace Dean Hall (Kaye) of North Augusta, three grandchildren, Kayla McMahan Beaty (Jason) of Abbeville, Jay Reid McMahan of Charleston, and Kameron Berry Price (Cody) of Anderson, and four great-grandchildren.
She was pre-deceased by two brothers, Bill Hall and James Robert Hall, four sisters, Mary Hall, Paulene Mahon, Virginia Martin and Marion Shaw. She was also predeceased by son-in-law Greg McMahan and a granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth McMahan.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Honea Path First Baptist Church, with Dr. Josh Phillips and Rev Mike Moody officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
The family are at their respective homes and will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Friday at Honea Path First Baptist Church prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com