ABBEVILLE — Martha M. Smith, 84, of Abbeville, SC, wife of the late Willie R. Smith, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Hospice House in Greenwood. She was born in Anderson, SC, to the late Tommy W. Smith and Emma McGee Smith.
She was employed with the Abbeville Nursing Home, retiring after 28 years of service.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Smith and two sisters, Willie Bell Bridges and Joyce Gambrell.
Mrs. Smith is survived by four daughters, Marie Watt (David) of Anderson, SC, Annette Walters (Bill) of Mocksville, NC, Yvonne Smith of Greenville, SC, and Tonya Heaton (Jeremy) of Greenwood, SC; two sisters, Becky Christian of Anderson, SC and Nancy Thacker (Roy) of Simpsonville, SC; brother, Rev. Bobby Smith (Charlotte) of Anderson, SC; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, in Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Friday in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Bobby Smith and Rev. Frank Thomas officiating. A private burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Smith, may be sent to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
