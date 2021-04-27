Martha Lyon Stockman, 100, widow of Robert Henry Stockman, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Robert Lee and Loula Helena Rankin Lyon. She retired from Nantex and was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children, Peggy Stockman Joyce of Greenwood and Robert H. Stockman, Jr. (Barbara) of Dothan, AL; grandchildren, Robert Henry Stockman, III of Nashville, TN, Robert Tyler Goldman (Jill) of Waterloo, Piper Ray Stockman of Albalo, AL and Robert Adkinson (Trent) of Dothan, AL; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Drayton Goldman of Waterloo, Savannah Katelyn Goldman of Laurens, Dalice Stockman of Dothan, AL, and a great- great-grandson, Colton Wayne Templeton.
She was preceded in death by a great grandson, Tyler Stone Shealy.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with the Rev. James McCoy-Bruce officiating.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorials be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 N. Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Messages may be shared with the family by visiting Mrs. Stockman's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.