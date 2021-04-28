ABBEVILLE — Mrs. Martha L. Stevens passed on April 26,2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. She was born May 11, 1944 in Abbeville County to the late Robert Henry and Martha Robinson Rouse. She was a retired textile employee and a member of Abbeville Pure Holiness Church.
She leave to cherish her memories a son Charles (Betty) Stevens of Ware Shoals, SC; a god-daughter reared in the home Glorie Calhoun of Abbeville, SC; brothers David Rouse, George (Linda) Rouse, both of Abbeville, SC; sisters Rose Bell Squire (Wayman Smith), Mary Boyd, Sybil (Walter) Holman, all of Abbeville, SC; host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, a special friend John Brooks and aunts Lucille Pratt of Baltimore, MD and Mary Marshall of Abbeville, SC.
Graveside services will be Saturday, May 1,2021 at 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Garden, with Rev Mary Paul officiating. Please wear masks and follow COVID 19 guidelines. Public viewing will be Friday from 1-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The family is at the home. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home LLC.