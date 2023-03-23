Martha Jean Collins Wanda Rinker Mar 23, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Martha Jean Collins, 81, of 119 Myrtle Street, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Aiken, SC.The family is at the home.Arrangements will be announced later by Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Turkey hunting season starts with population concerns Greenwood man faces gun, CDV charges Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge in 2020 shooting Greenwood man facing drug charge after traffic stop Guest column: Greenwood Speedway Cadets assist with library book sale Burnside earns nursing scholarship 4-H Teen Council learning importance of legislature Lander MAT student featured in solo exhibit Veteran Machine Tool Instructor reflects on industry trends Mount Ariel DAR celebrates 50 years Jackson Lecture Series puts Black athletes in Olympics spotlight Matthew Bennett named new Ninety Six Head Football Coach