ABBEVILLE — Martha Jean Clinkscales Havird, 77, of Abbeville, wife of Richard L. Havird, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood. She was born at home in Abbeville to the late William Bruce and Catherine Cannon Clinkscales.
A 1960 graduate of Dixie High School, Mrs. Havird retired from Capsuge,l with 34 years of dedicated service. She was affectionately known as "G" by her grandchildren and family. Mrs. Havird graciously hosted family functions for weddings, baby showers, and family reunions. She also enjoyed flower arranging, crafts and decorating, especially at Christmas time. Mrs. Havird was a member of Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Walter 'Buddy' Clinkscales.
Mrs. Havird is survived by her husband of 50 years, Richard, of the home; a daughter, Amy Patterson (Marty) of Due West; a brother, Bill Clinkscales of Greenwood; a sister, Jonelle Qualls (Jackie) of Belton; two grandchildren, Emma Ruth Patterson and Luke Andrew Patterson; three nieces, Alysia Farmer (Rick), Melanie Suter (Jason), and Jessica Wooten (Cory); four great-nieces, Leslie, Savannah, Bella and Lily; and two great-nephews, Oliver and Mason.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Friday, August 6, 2021, at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. Wayne Wicker officiating.
The family is at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Marty Patterson, in Due West.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Havird, may be sent to Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church, 194 Hwy 20, Abbeville, SC 29620.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Havird family.