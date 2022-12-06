GRAY COURT — Martha Harrison Tate, 72, of 105 Muskogee Lane, widow of Warren Henry Tate Jr., departed this walk of life on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community.
Born in Callison, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Harrison, and the late Mandy Higgins Harrison. She was a member of Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church in Gray Court, SC, and she is preceded in death by a son, Michael Cleveland.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Tammy (Dairious) Robinson of Columbia, SC; one brother, Floyd (Laura) Harrison of Greenwood; two sisters, Jessie Moore, and Mandy Harrison, both of Philadelphia, PA; two grandchildren, Michaelia Robinson of Houston, TX, and Dairious Robinson Jr. of Columbia, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church in Gray Court, SC, conducted by Rev. Waddy Talley. Burial will be at M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.