Martha Ann Sweat
GRAY COURT — Martha Ann Sweat, 82, of 808 Bull Hill Road, Gray Court, widow of James Leonard Sweat, Sr., passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Iler Devear and Julia Mae Burnett Barnett. She was retired from Gendel Mill and was a member of Owens Pentecostal Holiness Church.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by two sons Alton Taylor and Burt Roy Taylor.
Surviving are children, Robert “Robby” Barnett, Rickey Barnett, Craig Taylor, Marie Kimbrell, Frances Brock, James Sweat, Jr., and Tommy James; sisters, Ila “Judy” Mills and Lou Ellen Gunter; 16 grandchildren and 14 great and great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Messages may be sent to the family by visiting Martha’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
The family invites family and friends to come visit at the home of her daughter, Marie, 808 Bull Hill Road, Gray Court, SC 29645.