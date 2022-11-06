Martha Ann Campbell
ABBEVILLE — Martha Ann Campbell, 79, of the Nation Community in Abbeville, died Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital. She was born in Abbeville to the late Walter Leslie and Mary Nance Campbell.
Ann was the owner of Martha Ann’s Beauty Shop for many years. She dearly loved being around family and friends; her large sense of humor was evident with everyone she knew. Ann always had words of wisdom and she did not hesitate to share them. Once you met Ann, she instantly considered you a friend. She was a member of Bells United Methodist Church. The family expresses their sincere appreciation for your love and friendship during Ann’s life. Ann will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Reba Campbell McKee (Louis); a brother, Fred R. “Bo” Campbell; a brother-in-law, Bill Bruce and a nephew, Stephen McKee.
Surviving Ms. Campbell is her sister, Claudie Campbell Bruce of McCormick; nephews and nieces, Carroll McKee (Linda) of McCormick, Mary Leesa McKee Ballard (Curt) of Greer, Kevin McKee (Lisa) of Greer, Fred R. Campbell Jr. (Jeannette) of Chappells, and Sherry Campbell Cook (Gene) of Abbeville.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Harris Funeral Home in Abbeville. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Bells United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Scott Allen and Rev. Joey Estes officiating.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ms. Campbell may be sent to Bells United Methodist Church, 2540 Flat Rock Road, Abbeville, SC 29620.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Campbell family.
