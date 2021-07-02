Martha Ann Timmerman Allen, 84, of Greenwood, widow of Charles Richard Allen, died Thursday, July 1, 2021 at her home.
Born in Ware Shoals, she was a daughter of the late Colie and Delytha Hughes Timmerman. Martha retired from Kemet and K-Mart, where she worked for over 20 years. Her greatest enjoyment was singing and gathering things for her many grandchildren. She was a member of South Greenwood Church of God.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Bruce and Bobby Timmerman; a sister, Elaine Babb; and a great grandson Stephen Wideman.
Surviving are her children, Danny Allen (Gloria) and Judy Edwards (Ray), both of Greenwood; a sister, Jane Paige of McCormick; six grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and a great-great- grandson.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Dr. Jeff Lethco officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Allen, Chris Major, Cory Edwards, Brian Noffz, Dustin Sutley and C. J. Thrasher.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.