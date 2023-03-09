Martell Hamilton Wanda Rinker Mar 9, 2023 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Martell Hamilton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Martell Hamilton, 39, resident of 117 Palmetto Court, Greenwood, SC 29646, entered into eternal rest on February 28, 2023.Public viewing will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, in the Percival-Tompkins Chapel. The family is at the home.Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pine Pleasant Baptist Church.Percival-Tompkins is honored to serve the Hamilton family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood's Self crowned Miss South Carolina USA Inn on the Square bought by new owners Three face kidnapping, weapon charges Greenwood man gets 20-year sentence in shooting Greenwood police identify suspect in Taggart Avenue slaying Local best selling author speaks at Rotary Meeting Lander alumna Rayshawn Trapp pens inspiring book Countybank promotes Wells Dunlap to senior operations officer Miss Wright Middle School Pageant winners Gumina named new dean of Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy Miss GHS pageant announces winners Teacher Clothes Closet returns to Lander Lander students fill Blessing Bags