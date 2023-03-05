Martell Hamilton Mar 5, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Martell Hamilton, 39, of 117 Palmetto Court, entered into eternal rest on February 28, 2023, at Self Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. The family is at the home.Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood's Self crowned Miss South Carolina USA Coroner IDs man killed in Greenwood shooting Greenwood police identify suspect in Taggart Avenue slaying Greenwood man gets 23-year sentence in death of 18-month-old Father of firsts: Man's life is a walk through Black history in Greenwood PTC Foundation lacing up sneakers for ‘Spring Forward 5K’ Pi Day Lecture at the Arts Center of Greenwood EAA and AMA sponsors Build and Fly project Georgia Scott turns 100 March is Reading Month Miss Emerald Pageant winners announced Barnes and Meyer accept oath of membership Lander hosts SCPSA Conference