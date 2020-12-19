Marshall Edward Ledford, 87, resident of Greenwood, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at Morningside Assisted Living.
Born November 5, 1933, in Johnson City, TN, he was a son on of the late William H. and Ethel Briggs Ledford. He retired as Sergeant First Class for the United States Army. Mr. Ledford was a member of Coronaca Baptist Church.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Surviving is his daughter, Lida Paige Stark; five grandchildren, Hannah Kathryn Stark, Molly Rachel Stark, Roman Josiah Stark, Deacon Jeremiah Stark and Jai Christopher Stark; and one nephew, Terry Ledford and wife Susan.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City, TN.
