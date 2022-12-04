ABBEVILLE — Marshall Brandon Wilson, 50, of Abbeville, husband of Kerry Bowie Wilson, died Thursday, December 2, 2022, in an automobile accident. He was born in Greenwood to Marshall Wilson and Myra Alexander Powell.

Brandon was a graduate of Abbeville High School, class of 1990, as well as Lander University. He was currently employed with Taylor Appliance Repair. Brandon adored his family and found much happiness in spending time with them and his many friends.

