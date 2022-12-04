ABBEVILLE — Marshall Brandon Wilson, 50, of Abbeville, husband of Kerry Bowie Wilson, died Thursday, December 2, 2022, in an automobile accident. He was born in Greenwood to Marshall Wilson and Myra Alexander Powell.
Brandon was a graduate of Abbeville High School, class of 1990, as well as Lander University. He was currently employed with Taylor Appliance Repair. Brandon adored his family and found much happiness in spending time with them and his many friends.
He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Fred M. and Anne Alexander and Dr. William and Bernice Wilson.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Kerry, of the home; his children, Brady, Jaycie, and Kellar Wilson; Tyrell Haddon, who was loved like a son; his father, Marshall Wilson (Chris), of Piedmont; his mother, Myra A. Powell (Benjamin 'Banjo'), of Abbeville; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Johnny and Belinda Bowie; sisters-in-law, Jamie Mormon (Eric), Leslie Alexander (Michael) and Katie Bowie; special aunt and uncle Kitty and Daryl Thomson; uncle, Fred Alexander, Jr., (Jarrot); aunt, Margaret Nickles (Smitty) a host of nieces, nephews, one great-nephew and many friends.
A Service to Celebrate Brandon's life will be 3:00PM Monday, December 5, 2022 in the Harris Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Zack Little officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family is at the home.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Brandon, may be sent to the Greater Abbeville Humane Society, c/o Barbara Freese, 200 Greenville St., Abbeville, SC 29620.