SALUDA — Marlene Witt Smith, 78, died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Saluda Nursing Center.
Born in Saluda County, and a daughter of the late Alton Witt and Maggie Lou Green Witt, she was the wife of Joe Ed Smith. Mrs. Smith was retired from banking and was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church, where she played the piano for 50 years and taught piano lessons to individuals.
Surviving are her husband, Joe Ed Smith, a son, David Lee (Hope) of Mississippi, three step-children, Donna S. Davis (Jerry) of Saluda, Kathy S. Royston (Chet) of Greenwood and Danny Smith of Saluda, a special family friend, Christy Troutman, a brother, Wayne Witt (Terry) of North Carolina, a sister, Brenda Witt of Greenwood, a brother-in-law, Jones Butler of Saluda, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by a son, Mark Lee, a sister, Annelle Butler and a granddaughter, Abigail Lee.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Good Hope Baptist Church, with Rev. Jeremy Beauford officiating. Interment will follow in Mayson Memorial Cemetery. A viewing will be held thirty minutes prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abby Acres Christian Camp, 50771 Old Highway 25 South, Amory, Mississippi 38821.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com.