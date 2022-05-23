Mark Wulfekotte, 73, died Saturday, May 21, 2022. He was born in Jersey City, NJ. He was the son of Ben and Shirl’e Wulfekotte. He was preceded in death by his brother Karl. He leaves behind Brenda, beloved wife of 42 years; sons Josh (Tania) of Canada and Brian of Ventura; brother Eric (Nancy) of NJ; brother-in-law Daniel (Ximena) of Florida; nephews and niece Daniel Gettings, Colby and Corey Rotella, Karl Wulfekotte; and devoted pup Marley.
His career took many forms before he found his true passion in teaching at 45. He started as a probation officer, became an auto body repair supervisor, and moved to South Carolina as a supervisor for insurance adjusters. He earned a Masters of Education at Converse College and worked in District 50 as a 4th grade teacher until transitioning to Genesis and retiring as a GED instructor.
Mark was a renaissance man, a gun-loving, brown-belted pacifist. An artist ill-content with a single medium, he was a photographer, balloon animal master, origamist, clock-maker, flytier, juggler, paper airplanes, painter, model rocketeer, woodworker, sculpter, and stained glass designer. As an outdoorsman he was a lifelong hiker, hunter, fisherman, and SCUBA diving adventurer. An active air gunner, he ran Deep Wood Shoots for many years for the Southeast.
Above all else, he was never as content as when he was alone with his family. He absolutely could not sing.
He was a serious man with a deep well of mischief and a love for absurdity that delighted his friends and baffled his foes. He handled his last decade of mounting health problems with a breath-taking stoicism and bravery that left everyone who knew him in awe. He will be missed in ways that cannot be expressed by more people than he would ever have guessed.
A Celebration of Life will be on 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at Blyth Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to Healthy Learners of Greenwood, 211 N Main St, Greenwood 29646 or charity of choice.
