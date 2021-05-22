Mark Steven Swygert, 60, of Greenwood, died Friday, May 21, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Ralph and Shirley Smith Swygert. Mark worked with Eaton Electric and was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid fisherman and loved anything to do with Clemson sports. Mark loved life and was dedicated to his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his sons, Mark Hobart Swygert and James Covil Swygert, both of Ninety Six; and a sister, Kim Smith (Tim) of Greenwood.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Michael Evans officiating.
The family will receive friends before the service at the funeral home from 1-2 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Greenwood Humane Society, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
