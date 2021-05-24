Mark Patterson
Mark Conrad Patterson, 62, of Charlotte, passed away May 22, 2021. Born March 10, 1959 in Charlotte, North Carolina, he was the son of the late William and Elizabeth Stinson Patterson. Mark was a graduate of East Mecklenburg High School, class of 1977. He then went onto and graduated from Western Carolina University, class of 1981. Mark started his career in industrial electronic equipment sales with BGV Inc. in Charlotte right after graduating from college, then went to work at Systems Service Corporation in Monroe for the last 13 years.
Mark was a good man, that had a special bond that he shared with his family, friends and neighbors. He was a devoted family man, who cherished his wife, daughters and particularly his grandchildren. Mark especially loved being outdoors, either at the lake, the mountains or the beach with his family. The affection and kindness he exuded was ever present in his actions and caring towards others. Mark is someone that loved and was loved, and will be missed by everyone.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, William Patterson. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mildred “Millie” Brockenbrough Patterson; his daughters, Anna Patterson Patel and Rachel Elizabeth Patterson; his son-in-law, Chirag Patel, his mother, Elizabeth Stinson Patterson; his brothers, William “Trey” Patterson, Todd Patterson, and Matthew Patterson; his granddaughter, Grayson Patel and his grandsons, Carter and Landon Patel and many more loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday May 27, 2021 from 12-2pm at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service, 1111 East Blvd., Charlotte. A celebration of life service will follow at 2pm in the Chapel of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service. A private cremation service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Mark’s memory to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226 so that others can also benefit from their invaluable resources.