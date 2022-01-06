NINETY SIX — Mark Elliott "Lil A" Able, 59, of 128 Wilson Bridge Road, Ninety Six, husband of Jane Hamby Able, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Jessie Mae Walker and the late Richard Able. Mark was the owner and operator of Able Roofing for over forty years. He was a fan of NASCAR, college football (especially the Carolina Gamecocks) and he enjoyed fishing. Mark loved his family and his dog, Maynard.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Jane, of the home are his son, Michael Able; stepsons, Sayge Davis, Cameron Price, and Alex Boomsliter; step-daughter, Mandy Gragg; brother, Ricky Able; grandchildren, who knew him as "Papa G", Damien J. Wright, Zane E. Davis, Michael Able, Jr., Micah Able, Matthew Able, and Ella Grace Able.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard and two brothers, Mike Able and Tommy Able.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Mark's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.

Per the family's request there will not be a public visitation, but they invite you to stop by Harley Funeral Home on Friday afternoon until 7:00 p.m. or Saturday morning before the service to pay your respects and kindly sign the register book.

