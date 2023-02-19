Marion Thomas Culbertson
Marion Thomas “Tommy” Culbertson, 67, of Highway 72, died Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood after a brief illness.
Born in Greenwood County, February 25, 1955, he was the son of the late Marvin Bruce and Bobbie Casey Culbertson. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School. Tommy was retired from Greenwood Mills and his passion was his career in music as a skilled drummer and vocalist. Tommy played in numerous bands over the past 50 years and toured with his band White Buffalo. He and his brother Glenn shared their love of music and enjoyed sharing their talents with others.
A member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church, Tommy served the church as a member of the praise band and choir.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Myron Glenn Culbertson.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Tuesday February 21st at Rice Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Dale Levan and Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating. The service will be lived streamed and may be viewed on Rice Memorial’s Facebook page. Burial will follow at Edgewood Cemetery, Grace Street Greenwood, SC. Pallbearers will be Karl Koerber, Daniel McGaha, Andrew Cook, Tim Dixon, Jim Andrighetti, Mark Falls, Brett Stackhouse and Gus Taylor. Honorary escorts include all musicians that Tommy played with over the years and his morning Hardee’s breakfast group.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Rice Memorial Baptist Church 1975 Highway 72 Bypass Greenwood SC 29649 or to the charity of their choice.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
