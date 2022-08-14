Marion Thomas "Bojie" Sorrow, 82, widower of Karen Reed Sorrow, passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home.

Born in Greenwood, April 26, 1940, he was a son of the late Daniel W. and Mary Elizabeth Carter Sorrow. Mr. Sorrow was a 1958 graduate of Greenwood High School and US Navy veteran and received an electronic engineering degree from Piedmont Technical College in 1976. He retired from Monsanto in 1996 after 32 years of employment.

