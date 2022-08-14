Marion Thomas "Bojie" Sorrow, 82, widower of Karen Reed Sorrow, passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home.
Born in Greenwood, April 26, 1940, he was a son of the late Daniel W. and Mary Elizabeth Carter Sorrow. Mr. Sorrow was a 1958 graduate of Greenwood High School and US Navy veteran and received an electronic engineering degree from Piedmont Technical College in 1976. He retired from Monsanto in 1996 after 32 years of employment.
He was a member of North Side Baptist Church and the Friendship Sunday School Class.
Surviving are his three sons, Charles Daniel "Chuck" Sorrow and wife Sandy of Spartanburg, Matthew Whitley Sorrow and wife Shayne of Greenwood, and Gregory Thomas Sorrow and wife Elisse of Greenwood; one sister, Emily Pruitt of Greenwood; six grandchildren, Lauren, Anna Claire, Christopher, Peyton, David and Elizabeth.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Sorrow was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Charles Pruitt and sister and brother-in-law, Wilma and Joseph Brown.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in the chapel of North Side Baptist Church, with visitation following the service.
Private family burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens before the memorial service.
Memorials may be made to North Side Baptist Church c/o Unreached People Group, 409 Northside Dr. W. Greenwood, SC 29649.
