BRASELTON, GA — Marilyn Sayer Moore, 75, of Braselton, GA, wife of Wayne Moore, died Monday, August 8, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Abbeville, SC, to the late Heyward and Martha Mundy Sayer.
A 1965 graduate of Abbeville High School, Marilyn was a member of the basketball team and cheerleading squad. Known as an excellent cook, she also enjoyed gardening and cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs. Marilyn loved and cared for her family, especially her grandchildren, who were the lights of her life. In her early years, she was active in Warrenton Presbyterian church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Sayer Bernard.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 51 years, Wayne; two daughters, Katie Adams (John) of Loganville, GA, and Erin Marler (Adam) of Thomasville, GA; two brothers, Charles Sayer (Cathy) of Greenwood, SC, and Chris Sayer (Lori) of Abbeville, SC; sister, Julie Young of Abbeville, SC; brother-in-law, Myron Bernard of Greenwood, SC; three grandchildren, Shelby Adams, William Marler and Jacob Marler; a special aunt, Nancy Sayer and numerous cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Warrenton Presbyterian Church. Graveside services will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions, in memory of Marilyn may be sent to Warrenton Presbyterian Church, 191 Watts Road, Abbeville, SC 29620 or the American Cancer Society PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The family is at the home of her sister, Julie, in Abbeville, SC.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.