BRASELTON, GA — Marilyn Sayer Moore, 75, of Braselton, GA, wife of Wayne Moore, died Monday, August 8, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Abbeville, SC, to the late Heyward and Martha Mundy Sayer.

A 1965 graduate of Abbeville High School, Marilyn was a member of the basketball team and cheerleading squad. Known as an excellent cook, she also enjoyed gardening and cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs. Marilyn loved and cared for her family, especially her grandchildren, who were the lights of her life. In her early years, she was active in Warrenton Presbyterian church.