SALUDA — Marilyn Brown Blake, 87, of 1280 Denny Highway passed August 29, 2020 at Hospice of the Piedmont. A memorial visitation with family will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the mortuary. Family members are at respective homes. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Beyond Abuse in Marilyn Blake's memory. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.