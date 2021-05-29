Marietta Seymour Rachels, 94, formerly of 214 Sagewood Road, widow of Cecil Vernon Rachels, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Morngingside of Greenwood.
Born in Comer, GA, she was a daughter of the late William Lester and Etta Mae Christian Seymour. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was previously employed with Satterfield Construction Company and a member of Jordan Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Gail Rachels Carruth (Larry), Larry Rachels, both of Greenwood, Janice Banister (John) of Bradley; stepson, Werner Meyer of Germany; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chuck Sprouse and Pastor Andy Bowers officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Carruth, Dennis Humphries, Jimmy Tullis, Dennis Seymour, Nathan Humphries, and Tim Seymour.
The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Mrs. Rachels' life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Jordan Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1267, Greenwood, SC 29648.
The family members are at their respective homes.