Marie Williams Strong, 89, of 115 Strong Street, widow of Willie James Strong Sr., passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at her home. Born in Greenwood County she was the daughter of the late David Williams and the late Helen Campbell Williams. She was a member of Little Zion A.M.E. Church. She is preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Williams and a sister, Doris Boyd.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Willie Strong of the home, one daughter, Helen Brown of the home; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; nine grea- great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Coleman and Rev. Johnny Waller, Presiding. There will be no public viewing. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.

