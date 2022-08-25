CALHOUN FALLS — Marie Kidd Haynie, 87, of Calhoun Falls, wife of the late Thomas S. 'Billy' Haynie, died peacefully, Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Hospice House in Greenwood. She was born in Comer, GA to the late William and Sue Mitchell Kidd.

A graduate of Calhoun Falls High School, Mrs. Haynie owned and operated M&T Vending. She was a member of the Calhoun Falls Pentecostal Holiness Church and actively involved with the ladies ministries. A wonderful cook, Mrs. Haynie was especially known for her red velvet cakes, baking over 75 cakes every Christmas.

