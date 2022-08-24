CALHOUN FALLS — Marie Kidd Haynie, 87, of Calhoun Falls, wife of the late Thomas S. ‘Billy’ Haynie, died peacefully, Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Hospice House in Greenwood. She was born in Comer, GA, to the late William and Sue Mitchell Kidd.
A graduate of Calhoun Falls High School, Mrs. Haynie owned and operated M&T Vending. She was a member of the Calhoun Falls Pentecostal Holiness Church and actively involved with the ladies ministries. A wonderful cook, Mrs. Haynie was especially known for her red velvet cakes, baking over 75 cakes every Christmas.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Horace, Raymond and Cecil Kidd and a sister, Mazelle Daniel.
Mrs. Haynie is survived by a son, Timmy (Delaine) Haynie of Lake Secession; daughter, Kay Johnson of Calhoun Falls; brother, Doyle (Rebecca) Kidd of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Jami Steifle of Calhoun Falls and Danya (Brian) Holmes of Greenwood; two great-grandchildren, Reghan Steifle and Devon Holmes.
The family will receive friends 3-4 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Calhoun Falls Pentecostal Holiness church. Funeral services will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Haynie, may be sent to A Place For Us Ministries, PO Box 797, Greenwood, SC 29648.
The family is at the home of her granddaughter, Jami Steifle.
